Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes Position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 168.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 19.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd alerts:

Shares of FPF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.42. The stock had a trading volume of 360,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,573. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.