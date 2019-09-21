Travala (AVA) Trading 18.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Travala (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, Travala has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Travala has a market cap of $4.33 million and $18,922.00 worth of Travala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00003180 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Travala

Travala (CRYPTO:AVA) is a token. It was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,091,443 tokens. Travala’s official message board is medium.com/@travala. Travala’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Travala is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Travala’s official website is www.travala.com.

Buying and Selling Travala

Travala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala using one of the exchanges listed above.

