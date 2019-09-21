Trian Fund Management L.P. Has $1.67 Billion Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,671,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,566 shares during the quarter. SYSCO accounts for approximately 17.7% of Trian Fund Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trian Fund Management L.P. owned 4.61% of SYSCO worth $1,674,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 334.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,765,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,384 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 29.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,749,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,706 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1,060.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,086,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,861,000 after acquiring an additional 993,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1,011.6% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,029,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,779,000 after acquiring an additional 936,539 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $78.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,567,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,838. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average of $71.12. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In other news, Director John M. Cassaday sold 20,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $1,560,277.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,585.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

