Triggers 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $34,590.00 (TRIG)

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Triggers has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $34,590.00 worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Triggers has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Triggers token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00209570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.78 or 0.01223367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00094516 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018441 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020986 BTC.

About Triggers

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. Triggers’ official website is www.blocksafefoundation.com. The official message board for Triggers is blog.blocksafe.network. Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe.

Triggers Token Trading

Triggers can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triggers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Triggers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Triggers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

