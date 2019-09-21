Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.12. Twitter reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.07 million. Twitter had a net margin of 71.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $35.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Twitter to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $351,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $54,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,079. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 4,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth $35,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Twitter by 77.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 19,199,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,525,514. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twitter (TWTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.