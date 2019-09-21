U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 562.5% during the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,231. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.44. The stock had a trading volume of 18,210,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,754. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

