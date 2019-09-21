U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,170,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,038 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.07% of U.S. Bancorp worth $61,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 562.5% in the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,410,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,022. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $57.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

