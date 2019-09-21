UBS Group Cuts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $132.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $136.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sell rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FDX. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $206.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.56.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $148.78 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $147.82 and a 52-week high of $250.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after buying an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,620,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $594,453,000 after buying an additional 106,871 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,614.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,499,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after buying an additional 3,370,929 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,898,010 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $525,728,000 after buying an additional 38,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,740,543 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $497,162,000 after buying an additional 792,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

