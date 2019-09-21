UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires Shares of 126,050 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 126,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.09% of 360 Finance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TT International bought a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,047,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of 360 Finance by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,950. 360 Finance Inc has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $24.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25.

360 Finance Profile

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

