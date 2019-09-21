UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $579,000 in Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.05% of Talend at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Talend during the first quarter valued at $1,447,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Talend by 71.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Talend by 44.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,010,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,095,000 after purchasing an additional 312,141 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Talend by 200.4% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 105,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 70,147 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Talend by 657.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 52,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 45,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Talend alerts:

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,385 shares of Talend stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $54,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TLND has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp set a $54.00 price target on shares of Talend and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Talend in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.43.

Shares of TLND traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.84. 5,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,776. Talend SA has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $73.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -31.24 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.25. Talend had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a negative return on equity of 249.51%. The business had revenue of $60.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.