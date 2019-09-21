UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 10,404 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,404 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAC. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IAC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.37.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $441,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total transaction of $1,706,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,781 shares of company stock worth $46,309,265. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,718. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $158.29 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.44 and its 200 day moving average is $228.81.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

