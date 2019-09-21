UBS Oconnor LLC Takes $1.95 Million Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 311,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KOS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. 123,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $395.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Kosmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.30%.

KOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.74.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

