ugChain (UGC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.57 Million

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. ugChain has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $278,262.00 worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ugChain has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. One ugChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00040586 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $541.22 or 0.05409503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000384 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000069 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00027795 BTC.

About ugChain

ugChain (CRYPTO:UGC) is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,842,039 tokens. ugChain’s official message board is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial. ugChain’s official website is www.ugchain.com. ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ugChain

ugChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ugChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ugChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ugChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

