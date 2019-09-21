Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) Market Cap Achieves $383,308.00

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Uniform Fiscal Object has a market capitalization of $383,308.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $10.39, $5.60 and $50.98.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniform Fiscal Object alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000336 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Profile

UFO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2014. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,831,521,887 coins. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official website is ufocoin.net.

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Trading

Uniform Fiscal Object can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $10.39, $20.33, $7.50, $24.43, $51.55, $33.94, $18.94, $5.60, $32.15, $13.77 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniform Fiscal Object should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniform Fiscal Object Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniform Fiscal Object and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.