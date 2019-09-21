Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Union Bankshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on Union Bankshares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.64. Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $41.09.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.26 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,868,000. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

