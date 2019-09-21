United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 186.7% in the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 23,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HRC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $674,562.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,495.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,500 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

HRC stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.82 and a 52-week high of $109.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.41.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

