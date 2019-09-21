United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $922,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,159 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,453.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,351. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.84. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $54.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.1034 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.