United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $981,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,320 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 87,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 25,040 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 475,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after buying an additional 40,477 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 530.1% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 544,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after buying an additional 457,794 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 103,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 244,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after buying an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,461. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.28. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $33.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.1248 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

