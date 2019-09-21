United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

CMF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.09. The stock had a trading volume of 65,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,840. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $56.90 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

