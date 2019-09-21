United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,401 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. FBN Securities raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 target price on Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $52.40. 5,470,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.65. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $57.20.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 72.07% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.28%.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $4,887,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $276,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $6,814,500. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

