United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,599 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGE. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 888,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,309,000 after acquiring an additional 341,222 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 416,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 76,914 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 377,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,013 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $43.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,092. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.48. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.29 and a 12 month high of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $513.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.82 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 18.39%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Charles B. Walworth sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $30,181.05. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,237.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

