United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of United Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.73.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $85.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $129.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.45.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $2.26. The firm had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $285,412.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 72.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 776.4% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

