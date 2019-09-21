Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.43. Universal Display posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.46. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.65.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,876. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $78.78 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.56. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In other Universal Display news, CEO Steven V. Abramson sold 31,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $6,923,027.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,524,375.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 25,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $5,095,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,977 shares of company stock valued at $27,531,508. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,768,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $728,852,000 after buying an additional 55,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,823,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $718,991,000 after buying an additional 23,953 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,357,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,447,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 24.5% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,260,000 after buying an additional 121,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,413,000 after buying an additional 32,314 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

