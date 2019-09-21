Unobtanium Market Cap Reaches $13.96 Million (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $13.96 million and $1,942.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for $69.46 or 0.00697779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,964.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.03083325 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018026 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000276 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,005 coins. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

