US Bancorp DE Acquires 47,587 Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,587 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 102.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CRH by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 72,922 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 815,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,267,000 after acquiring an additional 104,297 shares in the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.93. 640,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.57. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $35.50.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.2224 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lowered shares of CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.47.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

