US Bancorp DE Acquires 612 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.20% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 415.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

JKE stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,606. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.88. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.58 and a fifty-two week high of $198.90.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

