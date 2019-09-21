US Bancorp DE Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,848 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 640.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

TD stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.68. The stock had a trading volume of 892,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.39.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.556 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TD. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. National Bank Financial set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

