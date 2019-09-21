US Bancorp DE Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $1,476,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTD. ValuEngine cut shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.67.

Shares of TTD traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,129. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.40 and a 200 day moving average of $223.90. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $289.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.26 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.24, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 60,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,820,628.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.30, for a total value of $749,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,553,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 484,452 shares of company stock valued at $124,059,971. Corporate insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

