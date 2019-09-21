US Bancorp DE Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.15% of Deluxe worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,911,000 after buying an additional 33,298 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Deluxe by 5.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Deluxe by 25.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 30,588 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deluxe by 42.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the first quarter valued at $675,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

DLX traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.97. 610,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,406. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.35. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.05.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.90 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

