US Bancorp DE Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 72,164 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. WS Management Lllp acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,278,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 89,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 33,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.26.

NASDAQ:Z traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,680. Zillow Group Inc has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $51.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $599.58 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $69,673.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,301.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $592,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,288,108 shares in the company, valued at $155,954,962.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,441 shares of company stock worth $6,017,205. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

