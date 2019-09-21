US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,556 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $198.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.39.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 46,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.94, for a total transaction of $9,155,296.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $754,760.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total value of $20,230,725.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 420,548 shares of company stock valued at $79,395,186. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $4.31 on Friday, reaching $189.30. 1,744,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,085. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $110.71 and a 1-year high of $204.44. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.05.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

