Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,739 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 298,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,268 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 203,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 61,466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.60. 5,914,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,647,589. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

