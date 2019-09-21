Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 100,745 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,089,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.92% of CarMax worth $1,570,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in CarMax by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 6,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 86,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $7,247,229.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,496,297.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 13,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $1,255,878.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,140.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 377,047 shares of company stock valued at $31,898,938 over the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.12.

NYSE:KMX traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.63. 1,566,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.99. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $55.24 and a 1 year high of $92.01. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

