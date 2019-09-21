Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 306,066 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,441,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 306,066 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Incyte worth $1,651,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.21. 1,437,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,728. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.48. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Incyte had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $529.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $76,633.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 8,357 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $735,081.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,540 shares of company stock worth $9,829,776 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.