Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 89,648 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,963,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.11% of Quest Diagnostics worth $1,523,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,437,000 after acquiring an additional 225,712 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after buying an additional 69,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.42. 1,234,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $108.76.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.06.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

