Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.70 Billion Stock Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,535,699 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 370,125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.01% of Splunk worth $1,702,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,165 shares of the software company’s stock worth $140,208,000 after acquiring an additional 42,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,204 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,425,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $202,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Splunk by 2.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $121.60. 1,280,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,417. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.11. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $83.69 and a twelve month high of $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of -76.48 and a beta of 2.04.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $516.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.97 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $505,887.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $1,536,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SPLK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Argus set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Splunk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

