Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.79 Billion Stock Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,224,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.82% of CoStar Group worth $1,786,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,360,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in CoStar Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,317,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $2,492,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.60.

CoStar Group stock traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $595.00. 176,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,197. CoStar Group Inc has a 12 month low of $315.85 and a 12 month high of $639.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $606.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.66. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.34.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $343.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.50, for a total value of $4,364,323.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 24,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.64, for a total transaction of $15,219,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,109 shares of company stock worth $28,803,346 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.