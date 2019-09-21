Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,825,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.38% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $2,257,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 146,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 218,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,566,000 after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $2,199,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.68.

IR stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.35. 36,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $85.15 and a 52-week high of $128.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.45.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $482,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $18,341,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,529,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,441 shares of company stock valued at $18,935,873. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

