Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 191,817 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,383,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 191,817 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.43% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $1,622,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 457.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

EXPD stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,740. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $80.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average is $74.58.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $2,557,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,166.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $2,778,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,585.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,330 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.