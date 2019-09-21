Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,463 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $69,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 194,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 36,835 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 126.2% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.23. The stock had a trading volume of 24,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,361. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $124.85 and a twelve month high of $170.42.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.3854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1%.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

