Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,126,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,878 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,554,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,261 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,757,000 after purchasing an additional 24,216 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,376,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,051,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,774,000 after purchasing an additional 42,230 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.32. The stock had a trading volume of 554,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,266. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $129.51 and a 1-year high of $171.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.39.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.5373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

