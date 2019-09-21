Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,045,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,252. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.98 and its 200-day moving average is $266.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.83 and a fifty-two week high of $277.98.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

