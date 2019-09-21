Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Stake Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAR. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

VAR traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,475. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.17. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $142.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $825.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 12,651 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $1,710,541.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,368.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $171,383.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,077.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,063 shares of company stock worth $9,579,096. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VAR. TheStreet cut Varian Medical Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.22.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

