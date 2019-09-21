VectorAI 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (VEC2)

VectorAI (CURRENCY:VEC2) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. One VectorAI coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VectorAI has a market cap of $5,497.00 and $1.00 worth of VectorAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VectorAI has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,974.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.17 or 0.02129177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.50 or 0.03085783 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00725878 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00718679 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00061263 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00469581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009033 BTC.

About VectorAI

VectorAI (CRYPTO:VEC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2016. VectorAI’s total supply is 18,399,311 coins. The official website for VectorAI is vector-blockchain.com.

Buying and Selling VectorAI

VectorAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VectorAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VectorAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VectorAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

