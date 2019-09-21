VeriCoin (VRC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.56 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $11,463.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00030708 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002743 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00147078 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000893 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,018.90 or 0.99997660 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002041 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,051,646 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Upbit, Poloniex and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

