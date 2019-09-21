Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) PT Raised to $31.00 at SunTrust Banks

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Vistra Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47. Vistra Energy has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,357.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,500.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 398,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 150,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra Energy in the first quarter valued at $7,890,000. AXA increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 81.6% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 198,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra Energy in the second quarter valued at $989,000.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

