Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Acquires 11 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,615.00 price target (down from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,260.11.

AMZN stock traded down $27.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,794.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,324,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,558. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $899.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,801.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1,843.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total transaction of $5,173,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,475,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,514 shares of company stock valued at $56,347,835 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

