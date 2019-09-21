Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Acquires 143 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,731,916,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,199,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,381,583,000 after acquiring an additional 158,174 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,488,431,000 after acquiring an additional 25,410 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,536,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,151,422,000 after acquiring an additional 127,532 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,854,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,009,623,000 after acquiring an additional 138,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Argus set a $240.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.39.

NYSE:HD traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.67. 7,071,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,660. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.89. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $235.49. The firm has a market cap of $246.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

