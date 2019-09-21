Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 26,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.7% during the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 64,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.59. 167,359,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,211,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $279.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $31.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

