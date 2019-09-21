Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,374,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,767,000 after buying an additional 2,806,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,552,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,754 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,287,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,312,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 902,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,389,000 after purchasing an additional 402,821 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.45. 13,746,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,832,217. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $125.81 and a 1 year high of $171.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

